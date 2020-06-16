Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

