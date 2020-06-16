Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,632,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

AAPL stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

