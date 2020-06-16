Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,451 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.