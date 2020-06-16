Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $592,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 328.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,734,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,283,000 after buying an additional 3,933,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after buying an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after buying an additional 1,023,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,148,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 773,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

