Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,784,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EV. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of EV stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

