19,113 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $40,232,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock valued at $733,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

