19,113 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $40,232,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.
PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock valued at $733,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
