Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 26,813 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

