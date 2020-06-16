Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after buying an additional 191,070 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

