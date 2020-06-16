Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,133 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Skyline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,795,000.

Get Skyline alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.