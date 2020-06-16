Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,475 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of PTC worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,193. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.