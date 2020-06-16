Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,433 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of KB Home worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.94. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.