Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 8,144 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

