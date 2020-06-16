Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,755,000 after purchasing an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

