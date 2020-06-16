Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.80 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

