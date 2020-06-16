Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

