AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AerCap by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 998,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,408,000 after buying an additional 116,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

