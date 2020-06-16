Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,335 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.