Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -936,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

