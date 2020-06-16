Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

