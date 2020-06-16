Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

