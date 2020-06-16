Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11,100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $611,618. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 357.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.