Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,496 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $61,718,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,342 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,296,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270,485 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

FIVE opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

