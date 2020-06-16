AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

