Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 67,875 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.1% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 203,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

