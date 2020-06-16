BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 87,889 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,024,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,187,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370,330 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

