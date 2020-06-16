Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 76,960 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 148,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

