Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $271,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,638,100. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

