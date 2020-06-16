BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $895,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

