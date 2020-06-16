Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,766 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

