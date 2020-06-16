AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,930 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.