Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,369 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 124,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,272 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after buying an additional 554,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBL. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,293 shares of company stock valued at $394,345. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

