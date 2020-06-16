Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

AMCX stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

