Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $30.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Buckingham Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

SAVE opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

