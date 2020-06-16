Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska Sells 940 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agnieszka Cieplinska also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97.

MNTA opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

