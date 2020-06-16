Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,648,000 after buying an additional 2,482,230 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after buying an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

