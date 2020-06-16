Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $710,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5,953.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE M opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

