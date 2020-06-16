Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $710,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5,953.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE M opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

