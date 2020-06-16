Korea Investment CORP Has $636,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,636,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,255,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

AAL stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

