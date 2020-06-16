Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.50% of Federal Signal worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5,443.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 787,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FSS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

