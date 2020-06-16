Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 26,349 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE XHR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

