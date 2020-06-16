Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of H & R Block worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

