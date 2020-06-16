American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of American Financial Group worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

