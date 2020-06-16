Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,266 shares of company stock valued at $34,239,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $193.19 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $200.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

