Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after acquiring an additional 239,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

