Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 537 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

FOX stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

