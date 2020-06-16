Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 38.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PTC by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 420,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,193 over the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

