Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

