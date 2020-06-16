AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

