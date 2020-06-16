Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,241 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

