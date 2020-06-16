Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Bank of America upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

