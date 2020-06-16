Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after buying an additional 806,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,083,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after buying an additional 580,446 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

